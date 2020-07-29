BBC releases statement after journalist uses racial slur in news report

The BBC has issued a statement after a news reporter used an uncensored racial slur while dwell on air this morning.

Social Affairs correspondent Fiona Lamdin was fronting a section a couple of black NHS employee who was hit by a automotive in a suspected racially aggravated assault, when she stated the N-word while recalling racist language shouted on the sufferer by the attackers.

In a voice-over, the journalist informed viewers: “Simply to warn you you’re about to listen to extremely offensive language as a result of as the boys ran away they hurled racial abuse… calling him a n***er.”

In a statement concerning the broadcast, a spokesperson for the BBC stated: “This was a narrative a couple of stunning unprovoked assault on a younger black man. His household informed the BBC concerning the racist language utilized by the attackers and wished to see the total details made public.”

They continued: “A warning was given earlier than this was reported. We’re not operating this model of the report however are persevering with to pursue the story.”

The report, which aired this morning, described the Bristol assault in addition to a colleague’s witness statement, which says that the suspects known as the injured NHS employee a “f**king n***er” earlier than operating from the automotive that they hit him with.

Viewers of the BBC report took to Twitter to criticise the reporter’s use of the offensive phrase, with one person writing: “A white reporter simply stated the N phrase on BBC News…am I listening to this appropriately?” One other wrote about how they had been “completely flabbergasted” on the news reporter’s alternative of language, including: “Have they apologised for this disgusting behaviour?”

Channel four presenter Scarlette Douglas additionally tweeted in response to the printed, writing: “Why did she need to say it? What occurred to ‘The N Phrase’ I’m sorry however who was behind this and who deemed it acceptable?”

