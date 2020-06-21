BBC reveals viewing figures for its first Premier League match in 30 years

The BBC has revealed viewing figures for its first Premier League match since 1988, which aired final evening on BBC One.

Relegation battlers Bournemouth hosted Crystal Palace for the monumental sport, which noticed the away group win three factors with their decisive 2-Zero victory.

At its peak, the sport was watched by 3.9 million individuals (a 24.5 per cent share of the viewers at the moment), however common viewership was barely decrease at 3.6 million (22 per cent share) throughout the total 90 minutes.

Some had speculated that Bournemouth v Crystal Palace would turn out to be the most-watched match in Premier League historical past, at the least for a short while, because of the rarity of its prime time slot on BBC One.

Nonetheless, the sport fell in need of these lofty expectations, as April 2012’s Manchester derby stays the most-watched Premier League fixture, drawing in a peak viewers of 4 million.

It did high this week’s conflict between Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal, which noticed peak viewership of three.four million when it aired final Wednesday on Sky Sports activities.

The subsequent Premier League match to air on BBC Sport shall be Norwich v Everton on BBC Two at 6pm on 24th June, adopted by Southampton v Man Metropolis on fifth July and yet another match that’s but to be confirmed.

