BBC says government plans could reduce its budget by £300 million

Government plans to decriminalise licence charge evasion could value the BBC’s programming budget as a lot as £300 million, the broadcaster has claimed.

The lack of revenue could result in “vital cuts” to frontline companies on the broadcaster, in line with a submission made by the BBC to the government’s session on scrapping legal sanctions.

The submission claimed that analysis had estimated the legislation change would see a 10% enhance in evasion, which, coupled with the upper operating prices of a brand new system, would severely stretch the BBC’s budget.

The £300 million determine represents a £100 million leap from an estimate made in 2015, when the government had been finishing up an analogous session concerning the decriminalisation of the licence charge.

The BBC mentioned: “The prices to the BBC would subsequently quantity to greater than £1 billion over the rest of the Constitution interval from 2022 to 2027.

“This might inevitably require vital cuts to BBC packages and companies. It could additionally reduce considerably the BBC’s funding within the UK’s inventive economic system throughout the entire UK, together with the nations and English areas.”

The submission additionally made reference to the impact the continuing coronavirus pandemic was having on the session, saying, “Latest occasions imply that the main target of the Government, the BBC, stakeholders, and the general public has rightly been elsewhere.

“The BBC is a nationwide asset and has a vital position to play for the UK. It’s on the coronary heart of the general public service broadcasting system – one thing that’s now extra very important than ever.”

The BBC had just lately scrapped plans to start charging over 70s for a licence, and has taken new measures to “assist and entertain the nation” amid the continuing coronavirus disaster.