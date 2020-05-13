BBC Sport commentator hosts hilarious Zoom meeting with his dogs

A BBC Sport commentator has created a hilarious video with his dogs, which has amassed nearly four million views in simply two days.

Andrew Cotter, a broadcaster who gives commentary on varied sports activities together with golf, rugby and tennis, edited collectively a parody Zoom name with his two Labradors: Olive and Mabel.

The quick video lampoons the format of a typical lockdown workplace meeting, as Andrew makes an attempt to replace his two pets on their efficiency and job safety.

Predictably, issues don’t go based on plan, as Mabel proves significantly mischievous and struggles to remain targeted.

Nonetheless having the corporate conferences on-line. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) Could 11, 2020

The hilarious video has been broadly shared throughout Twitter, with over 34,000 retweets and greater than 150,000 likes, proving to be the form of healthful content material that individuals are crying out for proper now.

The Zoom name is a follow-up to a different widespread video starring Olive and Mabel which Cotter posted final month, the place he lends his sports activities commentary expertise to a tactical recreation like no different.

Extremely, it has been considered greater than 19 million occasions because it was uploaded, making these two lovable pooches the breakout superstars of the UK lockdown.

Some sports activities are slower. Extra concerning the technique. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

