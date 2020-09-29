BBC still considering BBC Three relaunch amid reports of a linear return

The BBC has not but determined whether or not BBC Three will return as a linear TV channel, RadioTimes.com understands, regardless of reports that the net platform shall be reinstated.

Earlier immediately, Broadcast reported that the BBC deliberate to carry BBC Three again as a linear channel after practically 5 years solely on-line by airing its programming in slots occupied by CBeebies and CBBC after they shut at 7pm and 9pm respectively.

The alleged plan would forestall the BBC from buying any new channels, which BBC Director-Normal Tim Davie dominated out earlier this month, saying: “If we need to launch a new supply, and we’ll think about our choices, it might want to make use of the present area.”

RadioTimes.com understands that the broadcaster is still whether or not BBC Three might be reinstated as a linear channel and that no determination has but been made.

BBC Three launched in 2003 as a linear channel for modern programming, focused at an viewers of 16-to-34-year-olds, however was transformed into a BBC iPlayer channel in 2014 following price range cuts throughout the BBC.

In Might of this yr, the broadcaster introduced in its annual plan that it was considering the reintroduction of BBC Three as a TV channel after commissions by the net platform, akin to Fleabag and Regular Folks, contributed to BBC iPlayer recording its greatest viewing figures in historical past this yr.

BBC Three established itself as the house of varied widespread reveals, together with British comedies Gavin & Stacey, This Nation and Folks Simply Do Nothing, and has lately seen success with a quantity of new actuality collection, with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Glow Up launching final yr.

