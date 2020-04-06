BBC still hopes that Strictly Come Dancing will air this year

Not all is misplaced for Strictly Come Dancing as bosses are hoping for the dancing present to return later this year, regardless of the present coronavirus disaster.

The BBC’s Controller of Programming Dan McGolpin mentioned right this moment (April sixth) that the community is “doing all the pieces it could possibly” to get the present on air, whereas the nation continues to be on lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking in an interview with Emma Bullimore, he mentioned: “It wouldn’t be the identical if we didn’t have Strictly within the autumn, would it not? So no in fact the BBC is doing all the pieces it could possibly, and I do know that everybody concerned in that manufacturing group would completely love that to occur this Autumn.”

The dancing competitors normally launches in August/September because the superstar line-up is revealed, with stay exhibits later kicking off in October and persevering with till December.

Dan is hoping that filming will be capable to go forward as deliberate, offering the disaster improves.

He continued: “So we’ve actually simply received to maintain watching the federal government recommendation, fascinated with what’s attainable. And if there’s any means of bringing Strictly again this autumn, then we completely will. That’s very a lot our intentions, so yeah fingers crossed.”

The BBC’s Controller of Programming Dan McGolpin @dnmcg tells @EmmaBullimore he’s hopeful that @bbcstrictly will be on our TV screens later within the year, offering it’s protected to supply the present after the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jkX5IK70Jp — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) April 4, 2020

Professional dancer Anton Du Beke not too long ago spoke about the way forward for the present and, like Dan, he’s eager to get again on the dance ground.

Throughout an interview with Steph McGovern, he mentioned: “The precise stay stuff doesn’t begin till about September, so we’re hoping we’ll be out of it by then and again to some form of normality. I feel everybody will be prepared for a little bit of Strictly Come Dancing by then!”

In current weeks, we’ve seen a number of TV exhibits and movies come beneath strain as a consequence of coronavirus, with many having to both postpone or cancel filming altogether.

From Ant and Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway to Britain’s Obtained Expertise and The Voice stay exhibits, many leisure exhibits have needed to make main adjustments.

We hope Strictly isn’t subsequent!