BBC Studios, A+E Networks to Participate in Mipcom’s Global Upfronts

All3media, A+E Networks, BBC Studios and ZDF Enterprises are among the many studios which is able to participate Mipcom’s Global Upfronts, a brand new function launched by Reed Midem permitting firms to current consumers with recent content material throughout the worldwide TV showcase.

As beforehand introduced, this 12 months’s Mipcom will likely be hybrid, with a bodily version deliberate with out exhibition stands, and Mipcom On-line +, a premium digital service which is able to run from Oct. 5 to mid-November.

Delegates will likely be in a position to arrange on-line video conferences, display screen programmes, in addition to entry panels and conferences by means of Mipcom On-line +.

Global Upfronts, in the meantime, will happen Oct. 11-13 in the Grand Auditorium in the Palais des Festivals. Every studio will current a 20-minute curated showcase of their new programming, mixing sequence which are accomplished or in manufacturing, or just in the pipeline. These periods will display screen first for consumers who’re attending Mipcom in particular person, and can then turn into out there on the digital platform afterward the identical day. This inaugural version of the Global Upfronts will embrace up to 14 studios.

Whereas no exhibition stands will likely be arrange throughout this 36th version, Mipcom can have a brand new ground plan for face-to-face conferences and market screenings with open assembly areas, reserved tables or privatised lounges throughout the Ambassadeurs and Riviera halls of the Palais des Festivals.

Exhibitors who’ve already booked a stand for Mipcom will obtain both a refund or a credit score for Mipcom Rendezvous or future MIP markets.