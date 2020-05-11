BBC Studios Appoints Ding Ke as China GM – Variety

BBC Studios, the industrial arm of the British Broadcasting Company, has promoted Ding Ke to grow to be SVP and GM for Larger China.

Ding, who’s at the moment head of content material gross sales and codecs in the identical area, replaces Kelvin Yau, who left the corporate in December. Beginning the brand new Beijing-based position from June 1, she is going to report back to BBC Studios EVP, Jon Penn.

Whereas Ding would be the world distribution chief for the area, she is going to work with Julia Nocciolino, SVP Industrial, who leads the buyer merchandise enterprise throughout Asia, and Emma Ong, head of enterprise improvement for BBC Studios Manufacturing, who works with companions within the area to develop commissions and co-productions.

Ding joined the BBC in 2011, from Chellomedia’s China department Encore Worldwide. Right here roles on the BBC have concerned content material distribution and co-production offers, with CCTV9, launching BBC Earth Tribe on Tencent, fostering a British drama group on Youku. She additionally secured a number of enterprise co-operations with BiliBili, Xigua (ByteDance), and Huawei.

Her appointment completes the enterprise leaders for the BBC Studios APAC area beneath Penn. The others are: Fiona Lang, GM for ANZ based mostly in Sydney; Ryan Shiotani, SVP & GM for S&SE Asia based mostly in Singapore; Geo Lee, SVP & GM NE Asia based mostly in Seoul.

Phil Hardman, who has been appearing GM of Larger China within the intervening months, will tackle a broader remit as SVP of business technique for BBC Studios Asia, from 1 June