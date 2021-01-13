BBC Studios’ ‘Felony Justice’ to Get Korean Adaptation

BBC Studios’ crime sequence “Felony Justice” is to be tailored for native consumption in South Korea. The transfer follows an settlement between BBC and producer Studio M. An area broadcaster has not been revealed.

The Korean model might be directed by Myoung Woo Lee (Backstreet Rookie) and written by Quickly Kyu Kwon (Warrior Baek Dong Soo). Prime Korean actors Soo Hyun Kim (It’s Okay To Not Be Okay) and Seoung Received Cha (A Korean Odyssey) will star within the drama sequence. The model might be co-produced with Studio M, Chorokbaem media and Gold Medalist.

The unique “Felony Justice” sequence, created by Peter Moffat, facilities round a younger man’s ordeal in opposition to the justice system after he’s accused of a homicide he can not keep in mind committing. It loved important success within the U.Okay. market — the place it picked up two BAFTA Tv Awards in 2008 for greatest drama serial and greatest author, in addition to an Worldwide Emmy for Ben Whishaw as greatest actor in 2009 – earlier than changing into a high scripted format.

A model was produced for the U.S. market in 2016 because the HBO miniseries “The Night time Of,” starring John Turturro and Riz Ahmed. In India, Pankaj Tripathi heads the solid of “Felony Justice: Behind Closed Doorways.” The present is now among the many high 5 dramas of the yr throughout all platforms in India in 2020 and premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on Dec. 24, 2020. A French adaptation can be at present in manufacturing for TF1.

The difference factors to a rising development of western TV reveals being tailored in Korea. Beforehand Korean broadcasters favored locally-generated drama and variations for Japanese content material. Final yr there was appreciable success for “The World of the Married,” based mostly on one other BBC present “Physician Foster.” Netflix additionally at present has a remake in hand of its Spanish-language crime sequence “Cash Heist” (aka “La Casa de Papel”).

“The twin tales of crime and punishment which might be explored in ‘Felony Justice’ stay common and, at its coronary heart, carry to life the check of 1 particular person’s humanity inside a system they will’t absolutely perceive,” mentioned Andre Renaud, senior VP of worldwide format gross sales at BBC Studios.

Jino Yoo, president of Studio M, mentioned: “BBC Studios codecs have confirmed that they are often efficiently tailored for the South Korean market and we imagine that ‘Felony Justice’ is the subsequent large hit. It’s a gripping drama, with twists and turns that can hold audiences on the sting of their seats.”