BBC Studios Global Editorial Director George Dixon Departs (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

George Dixon, international editorial director for BBC Studios, has left the producer-distributor after six years, Variety has confirmed.

The manager, who is anticipated to go away formally in October, led on editorial for BBC Studios’ industrial linear and non-linear international companies reminiscent of BBC Earth and BBC First. He additionally took the editorial lead in integrating industrial broadcaster UKTV’s channels throughout the BBC Studios portfolio, following the carve-up of UKTV after joint homeowners BBC Studios and Discovery cut up up the channels group in June 2019.

It’s believed Dixon’s exit comes as all acquisitions and editorial compliance for BBC Studios’ international manufacturers and UKTV channels turn out to be streamlined beneath one management group.

Inside the U.Ok., BBC Studios is combining the remit of its acquisitions groups for the U.Ok. area and UKTV beneath the management of Adrian Wills, whereas international compliance for the U.Ok. Area and UKTV groups might be mixed into one group beneath Sarah Sparkes.

George Dixon

Wider modifications are additionally underfoot at BBC Studios. Earlier this week, BBC 4 channel editor Cassian Harrison stepped again from overseeing the channel to affix BBC Studios for a nine-month stint as senior VP of commissioning and content material for international companies. In the meantime, BBC pure historical past commissioner Tom McDonald additionally joined BBC Studios as head of factual earlier this yr.

At BBC Studios, Dixon managed all acquisitions and content material on the channels, and relationships with worldwide companions, reminiscent of Sony BBC Earth in India. The manager was additionally one of many first to work on the BBC and ITV’s joint SVOD Britbox. Exterior of his position as international editorial director, Dixon labored with BBC TalentWorks and in addition served as co-chair of BBC Delight.

Dixon joined BBC Studios in 2014 after serving as channel controller of Eire’s RTE One. Previous to that, he was controller of channel administration at Channel Four from 2011 to 2013, working alongside former chief inventive officer Jay Hunt, who now oversees Apple’s European originals.

Earlier than Channel 4, Dixon labored on the BBC, the place he joined in 2005 as head of scheduling and planning for BBC One, earlier than changing into head of channel administration for BBC Tv.

Dixon informed Variety: “I’ve had a unbelievable time (at BBC Studios), working with unbelievable inventive expertise throughout our international channels, BBC Studios productions and our indie companions.

“Efficiently launching our portfolio of scripted and unscripted channels and dealing alongside our JV companions to create companies reminiscent of Britbox and Sony BBC Earth has been an unforgettable expertise. I’ve achieved greater than I might have hoped for due to everybody right here — and it seems like the suitable second to see what’s subsequent on the horizon,” continued Dixon.