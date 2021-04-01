BBC Studios Natural History Unit Head Julian Hector Steps Down

Julian Hector, head of the Natural History Unit at BBC Studios Productions, will step down on the finish of the 12 months after 5 years main the unit, and nearly three a long time on the BBC.

Since taking up from Wendy Darke in 2016, Hector has overseen a stellar interval within the Bristol, England-based manufacturing home’s 64-year historical past, with exhibits like “Planet Earth II,” “Blue Planet II,” “Dynasties” and “Seven Worlds, One Planet” proving world successes.

Underneath his management, the Natural History Unit (NHU) additionally received a number of new commissions, together with the BBC’s “The Inexperienced Planet” and “Frozen Planet II,” Apple’s upcoming “The Yr the Earth Modified,” Nationwide Geographic’s “Ocean Xplorers,” “Endangered” for Discovery, and “The Americas” for NBCU.

Prior to now 4 years the unit’s output has acquired greater than 200 awards, together with 4 Emmys and 11 BAFTA TV awards.

Hector started on the unit in 1993, producing collection like “Battle of the Sexes” and “Wild Africa.” As editor of Natural History Radio he led the event and manufacturing of award-winning packages like “Tweet of the Day,” “World on the Transfer” and “Saving Species.” He went on to change into an government producer in tv, producing hard-hitting “Ivory Wars” and “Tigers In regards to the Home.”

In 2019, the Natural History Unit and David Attenborough accepted the Chatham Home Prize for the impression of “Blue Planet II” from the U.Okay.’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Following his departure from the unit, Hector will pursue different pursuits related to wildlife and championing the pure world.

Tom McDonald, BBC Studios’ MD of factual, stated: “Throughout his tenure, he has put the pure world and the NHU’s individuals on the middle of his pondering so his departure on the finish of the 12 months shall be bittersweet. He has remodeled the NHU, rising the enterprise and reworking its tradition. His legacy shall be felt for a few years to return – in our output, within the opening of NHU L.A. and in innumerable different methods.”

“It’s a wrench to depart the helm of the Natural History Unit after 5 fantastic years,” Hector added. “I really feel honored to have led the world’s greatest wildlife filmmaking staff in creating such massively influential work. Relaxation assured I’ll proceed to weave the pure world into all I do and can all the time champion the general public service beliefs of the BBC, certainly one of the vital essential cultural and civilizing establishments on this planet.”

BBC Studios’ seek for Hector’s successor will start instantly.

Hector is staying in his publish till the tip of 12 months, on the earliest, permitting the BBC loads of time to discover a successor, and to have a clean handover. He isn’t going to a competitor, or beginning an indie manufacturing firm, Selection understands.