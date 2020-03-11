BBC Studios Promotes Maggy Chan to Managing Director, Global Distribution

BBC Studios has promoted Maggy Chan to the newly created position of managing director of its international distribution division, the corporate introduced on Wednesday.

As managing director, Chan is answerable for all enterprise operations and is accountable for the funds and supply of enterprise plans for the division, which encompasses all worldwide content material gross sales, channels and ancillary companies. She’s going to report to BBC Studios’ international distribution president Paul Dempsey, and can sit on the BBC Studios’ govt committee.

Global distribution is BBC Studios’ worldwide distribution enterprise, commercializing mental property from the BBC Manufacturing arm in addition to a variety of British indie manufacturing corporations, so as to take British content material to international audiences.

Chan joined BBC Worldwide in 2008, and was most just lately industrial director of world markets, the place she was accountable for the operating of day to day operations, in addition to all finance actions, in Europe, Center East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Prior to that she held various senior finance positions within the firm.

“Maggy has a deep understanding of our enterprise and business,” mentioned Dempsey. “She brings sturdy stewardship and an enormous quantity of ardour to our staff.”

“I’m thrilled to take up this place at a time which is each thrilling and difficult for our enterprise,” mentioned Chan. “I look ahead to serving to our firm ship its compelling plans for progress.”