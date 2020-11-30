BBC Studios Reduces Gender, Minorities Median Pay Gap to Below 10%

U.Okay. manufacturing and distribution powerhouse BBC Studios has lowered its gender and minorities pay hole to under 10%, the outfit’s 2019/20 U.Okay. Pay Gap Report reveals.

The report exhibits that the corporate has narrowed the distinction between the median pay for males versus girls to 9%, down from 10.3% within the earlier 12 months.

The report additionally reveals a major discount within the median pay hole for black, Asian and minority ethnic employees, falling to 6.6% from 10.2% in 2019. As well as, BBC Studios has seen its median incapacity pay hole lower to 6.3% from 8.6% in 2019.

For the primary time, the report additionally voluntarily discloses BBC Studios’ bonus pay gaps by ethnicity, incapacity and sexuality. The general median gender bonus hole stays excessive at 39.9%, up from 34.7% in 2019.

Explaining the rise, BBC Studios pointed to an “over-representation of males in our most senior management positions the place, in contrast to much less senior roles, the next share of complete remuneration is ‘non-guaranteed’ and payable as a bonus if particular standards — reminiscent of revenue or gross sales targets — are met.”

Tom Fussell, BBC Studios interim CEO, mentioned: “Whereas the progress made in our pay gaps exhibits that BBC Studios is transferring in the appropriate path, we all know that there’s nonetheless extra to do to slender the gaps and enhance range throughout the enterprise. However, this 12 months’s outcomes present that by investing in long-term operational and cultural transformation we are able to drive change.”

BBC Studios is a industrial subsidiary of the BBC group, with places of work in 22 international markets. Within the monetary 12 months ending March 31, BBC Studios recorded revenues of £1.4 billion ($1.86 billion), and returned £276 million ($368.1 million) in money dividends and program funding to the BBC. The enterprise is just not sponsored by the BBC licence charge.

Reveals produced by BBC Studios embody “Strictly Come Dancing,” “Prime Gear” and “Physician Who.” The corporate produces some 2,500 hours of content material a 12 months.