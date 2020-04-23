BBC Studios Sets Content Deal With China’s Xigua Video – Variety

BBC Studios, the content material arm of the British Broadcasting Company, stated that it has struck a multi-genre partnership with Xigua Video. The corporate is a unit of fast-growing Chinese language tech agency Bytedance, and in the identical group as world social video phenomenon TikTok.

The deal is headlined by inclusion of two new BBC documentaries “Hubble: The Wonders of House Revealed” (1×100 minutes) and “Primates” (3×50 minutes), can be accessible completely on each Xigua Video and Toutiao, one other standard ByteDance content material platform in China.

The settlement additionally contains: BBC Studios’ standard documentaries “Blue Planet,” “Planet Earth” and “Frozen Planet”; standard kids’s packages “Bluey” and “Hey Duggee” collection 1&2, and the drama collection “Orphan Black.”

The partnership adopted the profitable launch of “Dracula” which premiered on Xigua Video in mainland China in January. “We will even be adapting short-form content material to satisfy the wants of customers and the platform,” stated Phil Hardman, BBC Studio’s appearing GM for Higher China.

“Hubble” is ready to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hubble House Telescope and can air of the BBC from Friday. It’s a BBC Studios manufacturing for BBC and Discovery, co-produced with Xigua Video for this system in China.

“Primates” vividly depicts the charismatic lineage that human beings belong to. The collection is a BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit manufacturing for BBC and PBS with 13 Productions, co-produced by Xigua Video for the collection in China.

“We’re dedicated to offering our customers with a 123 of contents and the perfect viewing expertise attainable,” stated Lili Qian, GM of the content material cooperation heart at Xigua Video.