BBC Studios Sets Phil Hardman as Asia GM

BBC Studios, the business arm of the British Broadcasting Company, has appointed Phil Hardman as senior VP and GM of its operations in India, South East Asia, Japan and Korea.

The transfer is a streamlining of operations beneath Jon Penn, government VP for the APAC area. Beforehand introduced positions are Ding Ke as senior VP and GM for Larger China and Fiona Lang as GM for Australia and New Zealand.

Hardman was till lately the senior VP of economic technique for Asia. Final yr he additionally took on the performing lead position of senior VP & GM Larger China, whereas recruitment was underway.

In a associated transfer, Ryan Shiotani will transfer from his present position as senior VP & GM of South and South East Asia into a brand new position as senior VP content material, Asia & Larger China. He would be the regional editorial lead throughout present and new branded providers, as effectively as advising on model and content material technique in Asia and Larger China.

An accountant by coaching, Hardman first labored on the BBC in an inside audit position, earlier than later becoming a member of BBC Studios in 2014, when he moved to Singapore. Shiotani has labored on the BBC since 2007. Earlier than that he held roles at Discovery Networks Latin America/Iberia, MTM Leisure, TV Globo and Sesame Workshop.

“(Hardman) is a strategic thinker and chief who will assist turbo-charge our progress within the area. Together with (Lang) and Ding Ke, I’ve three formidable business leaders in APAC who will assist us determine and construct on the alternatives on this quickly evolving market,” mentioned Penn in a press release. “The important thing to our success lies in our premium providing and I’m happy that Ryan, who’s a consummate content material skilled, will likely be our editorial lead, working throughout our providers and types in Asia and Larger China.”