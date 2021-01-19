BBC Studios Takes Over U.Ok. Indie Producer Clerkenwell

BBC Studios has elevated its funding in “The Finish of the F***ing World” producer Clerkenwell Movies, changing into an outright proprietor with a 100% stake.

Based in 1998 by Murray Ferguson, Clerkenwell Movies is likely one of the main scripted producers within the U.Ok. The outfit produced “The Finish of the F***ing World” for Netflix and the present gained a BAFTA and earned an Emmy nomination.

Ferguson will proceed as chief govt to supervise the transition earlier than stepping down this fall, when long-standing govt producer Petra Fried and head of manufacturing and finance Wim de Greef will collectively lead the corporate.

Clerkenwell is presently growing a number of new exhibits for U.Ok. and worldwide audiences together with “Child Reindeer” for Netflix and “The Beginning of Daniel F Harris” for Channel 4.

BBC Studios, the business arm of public service broadcaster BBC, initially took a minority stake in Clerkenwell in 2008 earlier than growing its shareholding to 48% in 2017, with an possibility to maneuver to full possession.

Mark Linsey, BBC Studios’ chief artistic officer, stated: “Murray and his workforce have constructed Clerkenwell Movies right into a world-leading artistic power in drama, with a repute for delivering high-quality packages that appeal to these elusive youthful audiences and glorious relationships with broadcasters and platform operators. We’re very proud to have been a associate early on within the firm’s journey and to be right here right this moment to strengthen that relationship additional and construct on our successes so far.”

Ferguson added: “After a massively fulfilling 22 years, rising Clerkenwell Movies from a one-man operation to the place it’s right this moment, I now really feel prepared to maneuver on to new issues. By leaving Petra and Wim on the helm I’ve each confidence that the distinctive tradition of the corporate that I’m so happy with shall be preserved, and dealing intently with the good workforce at BBCS that Clerkenwell Movies can go on to achieve even larger heights sooner or later.”