BBC Studios’ Tim Davie Marks First Day in Top Job at BBC

Tim Davie has stepped into the highest job at the BBC, the place he takes over from Tony Corridor.

“It’s a large honor to be taking up the function of director normal at this time,” Davie stated.

Davie is spending the day in Glasgow, assembly the BBC groups there. He’ll lay out his blueprint relating to the BBC’s priorities and path for the longer term on Thursday.

“General my guideline is that we’re a common public service – a BBC for all, that serves and represents each a part of this nation,” Davie stated. “Our focus have to be to make sure that we ship excellent and distinctive worth to all audiences – those that pay for us and are in impact our prospects – in return for his or her license payment. To do that we might want to preserve reforming the BBC with urgency in order that we’re trusted, related and indispensable in this digital age.”

“Whereas we do face challenges, the senior crew and I are extremely proud to be main this group and supporting you,” Davie added. “We’re a corporation that issues, and your work is admired for its artistic brilliance, excellent journalism and way more internationally. I’m right here to make sure that continues.”

Davie was previously the pinnacle of manufacturing powerhouse BBC Studios.

He’s the 17th director normal of the BBC, with an annual wage set at £525,000 ($663,000). He was previously a advertising and marketing govt with Pepsi. Below his tenure, the company will look to extend revenues past the standard bulwark of license payment collections.