BBC, SundanceTV Order Final Season of Sister’s ‘The Break up’

BBC One and SundanceTV have ordered a 3rd and remaining season of Sister’s “The Break up,” created by BAFTA and Worldwide Emmy-winning author Abi Morgan and produced by Jane Featherstone (“Chernobyl”), Lucy Dyke (“Black Mirror”) and Lucy Richer (“Small Axe”), with Dee Koppang O’Leary (“Bridgerton,” “The Crown”) boarding as lead director.

Unspooling in London’s high-end divorce circuit, “The Break up” follows the lives of the Defoe sisters, Hannah, Nina and Rose, and their imposing mom Ruth. Season two ended with divorce lawyer Hannah’s personal marriage in tatters and the couple negotiating the phrases of their very own cut up. Because the mud appears to be settling, a brand new revelation involves mild, and the balances are tipped.

“Within the remaining season of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her personal divorce, and the combat to save lots of her household and her marriage,” Morgan teased. “Siblings conflict, previous errors are uncovered, and hearts are damaged as Noble Hale and Defoe notches up extra billable hours within the divorce capital of the world.”

“As ever, Abi Morgan’s unbelievable writing sparkles with reality and honesty, wit and heartbreak. It’s unbelievable to be again with the Defoes, with Hannah and Nathan dealing with their greatest problem but – how you can survive the breakup of their marriage, and navigate their very own divorce,” added Richer.

Season 2 of the favored divorce court docket drama averaged greater than 6 million linear viewers and 19 million streams, making it the third most watched drama on BBC iPlayer final 12 months. “The Break up” is produced by Sister for BBC One with co-producers Little Chick and SundanceTV, who broadcast and stream – on Sundance Now – within the U.S. Casting for Season 3 is ongoing, with filming deliberate for later this 12 months.