BBC Survey Asks U.Ok. Public if Licence Fee is Value For Money

Since instating a brand new chair in Richard Sharp and a newish director common in Tim Davie, and within the wake of a U.Ok. Nationwide Audit Workplace (NAO) report flagging its monetary challenges, public broadcaster BBC has despatched a wide-ranging survey to license payment payers.

The £3.52 billion ($4.8 billion) license payment is the BBC’s main supply of revenue. Nevertheless, the report from the NAO, the U.Ok.’s public spending watchdog, titled “The BBC’s strategic monetary administration,” notes that the company’s license payment earnings has fallen by 8%, and its falling viewers share poses a threat to revenue.

It additionally observes that with the appearance of social media websites, together with Fb and YouTube, and elevated on-line viewing of content material with the arrival of streaming providers comparable to Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and Netflix, there is a problem to the BBC by way of elevated competitors, in addition to a chance to broaden its on-line presence.

The voluntary survey, which was despatched out large on Wednesday to BBC account holders, addresses these considerations. It begins by asking respondents the frequency of utilization of the BBC’s TV, iPlayer, Radio, Sounds, Sports activities and Information choices.

It additionally asks their opinions of opponents ITV, Channel 4, Sky, Netflix, YouTube and Spotify vis a vis the BBC. As well as, the survey seeks opinions in regards to the BBC’s attributes like belief, steadiness and equity, new and authentic programming and availability by area.

“We recurrently use surveys to listen to immediately from audiences about how they use our providers and assist guarantee we now have the very best understanding of what they care about,” a BBC spokesperson advised Selection.

The survey ends with the query: “To what extent do you assume the BBC is good or dangerous worth for cash?”

At the moment, the annual TV license payment of £157.50 ($215.50) must be paid by each family that watches broadcast TV or makes use of iPlayer. Non-payment of the payment is a felony offense and can lead to hefty fines and even jail phrases within the uncommon occasion. Whereas there was a push lately to decriminalize non-payment, it’s believed that the federal government has backed down from that agenda.

Incoming BBC chair Sharp thinks the license payment is terrific worth for cash, as he not too long ago advised a parliamentary committee.

It stays to be seen whether or not the fee-paying public shares his views.