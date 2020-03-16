BBC to Delay License Fee Changes for Over 75s Until August in Wake of Coronavirus

The BBC is to delay deliberate TV license charge modifications for the over 75s as a result of of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bulk of of us over the age of 75 have been due to have to begin paying the annual £157.50 ($194) BBC license charge from June onward, having beforehand not had to pay the charge.

Nonetheless, the modifications have been pushed again to August for now. A joint assertion immediately from the BBC and the Division for Digital, Tradition, Media & Sport stated they didn’t need anybody to be apprehensive about any potential change throughout the coronavirus disaster.

“The BBC’s precedence over the approaching interval will likely be to do every thing we will to serve the nation at this uniquely difficult time. Because the nationwide broadcaster, the BBC has an important function to play in supplying info to the general public in the weeks and months forward.

“Recognizing the distinctive circumstances, the BBC board has subsequently determined to change the beginning date of the brand new coverage. Our present plan is to now carry it into place on August 1. We’ll of course preserve the problem beneath overview because the scenario continues to evolve.”

The BBC had confronted calls final week from charities to delay the introduction of the licence charge for over-75s to be certain that these most in danger from the coronavirus outbreak are nonetheless in a position to entry correct info on the pandemic from their tv and radios if they’re self-isolating.

David Clementi, chairman of the BBC, stated: “The BBC board has determined to delay modifications to over 75s’ license charges. We’re in distinctive circumstances. Now will not be the correct time. We’re absolutely targeted on delivering our providers to the general public at this troublesome time.”

The U.Ok. authorities tradition secretary Oliver Dowden added: “I’m happy the BBC has labored with us and agreed to delay their license charge modifications for over 75s from coming in and can preserve this beneath overview. Will probably be welcome information to tens of millions of older individuals who now don’t want to fear about their TV license throughout this difficult interval. It’s proper that the BBC have acknowledged the distinctive circumstances posed by the coronavirus outbreak and the necessity for the entire nation to pull collectively in the nationwide effort.”