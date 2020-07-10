BBC to end free TV licences for over-75s from August – two months later than originally planned

The BBC’s scheme to end free TV licences for most over 75s will now come into impact from August 1st – two months later than had originally been planned.

From that date onwards, solely households with somebody over the age of 75 who receives Pension Credit score will obtain a free licence, which means that extra than three million households who didn’t beforehand have to pay will now be charged.

The BBC says that nobody will want to go away their residence to declare their free licence or to pay for one and that every family can be written to by TV Licensing with clear directions on how to proceed, whereas specialist phone contact centres have additionally been arrange.

BBC Chairman Sir David Clementi mentioned of the scheme, “The choice to begin the brand new scheme in August has not been simple, however implementation of the brand new scheme can be Covid-19 protected. The BBC couldn’t proceed delaying the scheme with out impacting on programmes and companies.

“Round 1.5 million households may get free TV licences if somebody is over 75 and receives Pension Credit score, and 450,000 of them have already utilized. And critically it isn’t the BBC making that judgement about poverty. It’s the Authorities who units and controls that measure.”

He added, “Like most organisations the BBC is below extreme monetary stress due to the pandemic, but we’ve got continued to put the general public first in all our selections. I consider persevering with to fund some free TV licences is the fairest choice for the general public, as we can be supporting the poorest oldest pensioners with out impacting the programmes and companies that each one audiences love.”

The choice to cease licence price funding was originally taken by the federal government again in 2015, with laws handed to give the BBC Board the duty for making a call on the way forward for the concession.

The BBC Board has mentioned that it believes the brand new scheme to be “the fairest possibility to assist the poorest pensioners” and mentioned it was a obligatory step to make sure that “everybody will proceed to obtain one of the best programmes and companies that the BBC can present”.

The broadcaster added that the price of persevering with with the earlier scheme, which might have price £745 million, may effectively have resulted within the closures of BBC Two, BBC 4, the BBC Information Channel, the BBC Scotland channel, Radio 5 Reside, and plenty of native radio stations.

