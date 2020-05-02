BBC Two boss says Race Across the World series 3 and celebrity edition are “ready in the wings”

Race Across the World isn’t almost over but: removed from it. Though the final episode of the BBC journey contest’s second series can be broadcast this Sunday, viewers can anticipate two extra series in the future.

Talking at the Edinburgh TV Pageant (held on-line this yr on account of the coronavirus pandemic), BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland shared that plans for future reveals are effectively on the approach. In truth, he described series three and the celebrity edition as “ready in the wings”.

Curiously, Holland additionally revealed that the final 4 episodes of series two have been edited throughout lockdown.

Viewers eager to use for the present’s third series – which is able to, as soon as once more, see groups of two race throughout the globe, with out the use of a aircraft – nonetheless can. For additional data, click on right here.

BBC Two say they’re on the lookout for individuals who can “journey neatly, haggle for the finest offers, appeal full strangers and do all of it quicker than your rivals” to place themselves ahead for the subsequent series.

Though the coronavirus pandemic is presently affecting worldwide journey, BBC Two plan to movie one other series of Race Across the World “as quickly as it’s secure to take action”.

A Race Across the World reunion particular will air Sunday third Might at 8pm on BBC Two. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.