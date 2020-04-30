BBC Two confirms Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe air date

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe particular will air in Could, BBC Two has confirmed.

The Black Mirror-creator is reviving his tv evaluate sequence for a one-off quarantine particular, set to air on Thursday 14th Could at 9pm.

In the course of the half-an-hour episode, Brooker will have a look at what we’ve all been watching while caught indoors in addition to protection of the disaster.

Cult character Philomena Cunk, performed by After Life‘s Diane Morgan, will make a visitor look from the security of her dwelling, along with fan favorite Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell).

Charlie Brooker has hosted numerous Wipe sequence over time, together with fives sequence of Screenwipe from 2006 till 2008, Newswipe a 12 months later and extra just lately, his Weekly Wipe, which ran for 3 sequence from 2013 till 2016.

Antiviral Wipe would be the first particular of the sequence because the presenter’s 2016 Wipe, which reviewed TV moments from throughout the 12 months.

In addition to bringing again Antiviral Wipe, the BBC can also be repeating Peter Kay’s Automotive Share and making favorite sequence into field units to entertain and help the British public throughout lockdown.

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe will air at 9pm on Thursday 14 Could on BBC Two. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information