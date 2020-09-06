BBC unveils laugh-packed trailer for David Nicholls BBC series US

The BBC has launched the primary trailer for upcoming series Us, a candy and heat comedy-drama – all about marital breakdown.

Based mostly on the best-selling novel of the identical title by David Nicholls, the brand new four-part series stars Rev’s Tom Hollander as Douglas Petersen, an industrial biochemist who’s meticulously deliberate grand tour of Europe with spouse Connie (Luther’s Saskia Reeves) and their solely baby Albie (Physician Foster’s Tom Taylor).

Nonetheless, because the trailer exhibits, simply earlier than the vacation, Douglas’ grand scheme suffers a slight hiccup: Connie tells them their marriage is over.

Because the present’s official synopsis reads: “Douglas seizes the vacation as his probability to sort things, a determined quest to avoid wasting his marriage in a few of the most stunning cities on this planet. Will he be capable of persuade Connie that he’s the person she fell in love with?”

Occasions go even additional awry on the journey when Albie meets Kat (Curfew’s Thaddea Graham), a free spirit who crashes the household vacation and checks Douglas’s efforts to be a newly enjoyable and relaxed husband and father.

The series additionally jumps again to the previous the place viewers will see how a youthful Connie (Father Brown’s Gina Bramhill) and Douglas (Brokers of SHIELD’S Iain DeCaestecker) first met.

When launched in 2014, David Nicholls’ Us obtained important acclaim and was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize. His different novels embody Starter for Ten, One Day and Candy Sorrow.

Talking beforehand in regards to the new series, the writer mentioned: “It’s an enormous thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such an exquisite forged and manufacturing crew. We need to make one thing humorous, touching and exquisite, to actually discover marriage and household life, all towards this unimaginable backdrop.”

