BBC’s ‘A Suitable Boy’ Vikram Seth Adaptation Heads to Netflix – Variety

World streaming big Netflix has come on board “A Suitable Boy,” the BBC Studios and Lookout Level adaptation of Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel. The sequence begins airing later this month within the U.Okay. on BBC One.

Netflix would be the unique dwelling of “A Suitable Boy” for all world territories, besides Canada, the U.S. and China. Within the U.Okay. and Eire, the Mira Nair-directed sequence will probably be accessible on Netflix 12 months after its launch on BBC One. The sequence was one of many highlights of 17 new Indian movies and sequence introduced by Netflix on Thursday.

The forged of the six-part drama, shot fully on location in India, is led by Bollywood main man Ishaan Khatter (“Past the Clouds,” “Dhadak”) and Indian display screen legend Tabu (“The Namesake,” “Lifetime of Pi,” “Andhadhun”) alongside rising star Tanya Maniktala within the central function of Lata.

“A Suitable Boy” tells the story of spirited college pupil, performed by Tanya Maniktala, as she comes of age in North India in 1951, concurrently the nation is carving out its personal id as an unbiased nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic normal election.

It was tailored for the display screen by Andrew Davies (“Satisfaction and Prejudice,” “Warfare & Peace,” “Les Miserables”).

Lookout Level is wholly owned by BBC Studios, the manufacturing arm of the British Broadcasting Company. Govt producers on the sequence are Davies, Nair and Seth; Religion Penhale, Laura Lankester and Will Johnston for Lookout Level; Lydia Dean Pilcher and Aradhana Seth (who additionally produce); and Mona Qureshi and Ayela Butt for the BBC. BBC Studios distributes the sequence internationally.

“The demand for high quality British drama is larger than ever globally so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this glorious sequence to convey audiences around the globe Vikram Seth’s literary traditional reimagined with such color and vigor,” mentioned Caroline Stone, director of unbiased drama at BBC Studios. “The expertise on and off display screen for ‘A Suitable Boy’ are distinctive and have helped to make this a sequence of which we’re very proud.”