BBC’s ‘The Glastonbury Expertise’ to Mark Festival’s 50th Anniversary – Variety

The BBC is to mark the 50th anniversary of the Glastonbury Competition with “The Glastonbury Expertise,” 5 days of highlights and units from previous festivals which is able to air on the finish of June when the occasion was due to happen.

The organisers of Glastonbury introduced in March that this yr’s competition was cancelled due to coronavirus. Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar have been due to headline the 50th anniversary occasion.

Of their place, from Thursday 25 to Monday 29 June, BBC Two and BBC 4 will present traditional Glastonbury performances in full from a few of the largest artists within the historical past of the competition, together with Adele (2016), Beyoncé (2011), David Bowie (2000), Coldplay (2016) and Jay Z (2008).

“The Glastonbury Expertise” might be led on BBC Tv by three 90 minute stay programmes in prime time on BBC Two – one for every evening of the principle Glastonbury weekend from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 June.

The programmes will have fun a few of the competition’s best performances since BBC protection started within the 90s. Artists featured will embody Amy Winehouse (2007), Arctic Monkeys (2013), Baaba Maal (2005), Blur (2009), Dizzee Rascal (2010), Woman Gaga (2009), PJ Harvey (2004), Nick Cave & The Dangerous Seeds (1998) R.E.M. (2003), The Rolling Stones (2013) and Toots and the Maytals (2011).

BBC 4 may also broadcast three extra programmes, that includes previous acoustic performances from Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Kano, Leon Bridges, Patti Smith, Richie Havens and Youssou N’Dour.

Streaming service BBC iPlayer may also launch a pop-up BBC Glastonbury channel, with over 60 historic units accessible to watch on-demand.

Highlights embody Ed Sheeran’s headline efficiency from 2017, Christine & The Queens debut in 2016, Florence + The Machine in 2015 and LCD Soundsystem’s Different Stage set from 2016.

BBC iPlayer may also embody on-demand units similar to George Ezra (2019), The Killers (2004), Lewis Capaldi (2019), Radiohead (1997), Foals (2019), The XX (2017), Lana Del Rey (2014), Primal Scream (2011), Christine & The Queens (2016), The Chemical Brothers (2019) and Billie Eilish (2019).

“The Glastonbury Expertise” is a BBC Studios manufacturing, produced by Alison Howe and Mark Cooper.

Lorna Clarke, controller of BBC Pop mentioned: “Although Worthy Farm can’t be filled with hundreds of music lovers this yr, the BBC will have fun with 4 days of reminiscences and archive footage throughout TV, BBC iPlayer, Radio and BBC Sounds, to give our viewers a style of the competition in their very own properties.”