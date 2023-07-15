BBQ Brawl Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

American food competition TV show BBQ Brawl Season 5 airs through the Food Network. The competition-style programme features top-tier Food Network cooks putting their reputations upon the line alongside breakthrough barbecue hopefuls. At 9:00 p.m. CST, audiences began watching the BBQ Brawl season.

2019 August 1 marked the debut of the inaugural season. On June 14, 2021, BBQ Brawl’s second season was made available.

The fifth season of BBQ Brawl has fans highly thrilled, and they are eager to learn more about it.

We recognise your enthusiasm, therefore we’ve provided all the information about BBQ Brawl’s upcoming fifth season.

The culinary competition series debuted in 2019 under the name “BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon.”

The 10-episode competitive series covers the training of 12 aspiring pitmasters from all around the nation by chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell, including Sunny Anderson.

The season will take place for the first occasion in the history of the programme in California, the birthplace of Santa Maria-style barbecue.

Burrell, the winning team captain from the previous year, will be back, according to Flay, “to defend her championship against me and the fabulous yet unpredictable Sunny Anderson.”

On May 9, 2022, at 9 p.m. CST, The Food Network will return with the third season of their enticing barbeque programme, BBQ Brawl.

Anne Burrell as well as Jet Tila, two new barbecue specialists, will work with mentor Bobby Flay. They will assess nine renowned BBQ cooks nationwide together.

Nine participants in Season 3 of BBQ Brawl are going to finish activities assigned by mentors that will put their barbecue abilities to the test.

To win the competition, they will skew strange meat and battle intense temperatures.

BBQ Brawl Season 5 Release Date

BBQ Brawl’s inaugural season was announced and debuted around August 1, 2019. There were four episodes in all.

In the next few years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On February 1st, 2022, BBQ Brawl’s second season was made available.

Unfortunately, it still remains unclear if BBQ Brawl will get a fifth season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s producers have already hinted at possible plotlines for a fifth episode and showed interest in it.

BBQ Brawl Season 5 Cast

It is a reality competition programme, as was previously stated, hence new contestants will appear each season. The fifth season of the programme has not yet been confirmed. Therefore, we are limited to assuming.

Let’s have a peek at the previous seasons’ participant list. Contestants in the first season of BBQ Brawl included Lee Ann, Susie, Phil, Tuffy, Joe, Kevin, and several more. The inaugural season’s winner was Lee Ann Whippen, with Susie Bulloch coming in second.

BBQ Brawl Season 5 Trailer

BBQ Brawl Season 5 Plot

The show’s fifth season has not been picked up by Amazon Prime Video. Since there aren’t many facts known about BBQ Brawl’s fifth season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off for the previous season in the following season.

Much information concerning the next episodes of the programme is still a mystery. However, based on prior seasons, we can predict that the opening episode will be a significant challenge to the barbecue cooks.

The contestants will start with a distinctive skewer job that requires them to prepare and individually chop roasted pork.

The three mentors will host a sizable dinner party, which the competitors will have to cope with as the episodes go on. The first task on the programme will be full of surprises thanks to Burrell, Flay, and Tila.

The contenders will next have to cope with an enormous suckling pig for the large BBQs they must make in six hours. In addition, each episode of the barbeque programme will last 1.5 hours.

Nine barbeque masters are once again prepared for a fight, and their first task was to present themselves and their cuisine in the hopes of being chosen by their preferred team captain.

Intense barbecue competitions, rising barbecue stars, and outstanding Food Network cooks who risk their reputations are featured.

It is only natural that Bobby Flay treats fans to a BBQ showdown versus Iron Chef and best buddy, Michael Symon, for the ultimate level bragging rights as he is a top expert in grilling and a tough competitor, according to Courtney White, President of Food Network.

This summer, Bobby Flay’s daughter Sophie Flay will also be a part of the Food Network. Together, Bobby and Sophie will discuss some of his favourite restaurants, offering viewers a unique perspective on their choices that are appropriate for all ages.