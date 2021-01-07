BCCI President Saurabh Ganguly Hospital’s discharge, said – thank you doctors, I am completely fine

BCCI President, BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, Kolkata, West Bengal News: The Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) (Sourav Ganguly) has been discharged from the Woodland Hospital in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal on Thursday after treatment. The former captain of Team India has thanked the doctors there after being discharged from the hospital and said that I am completely fine. Also Read – Fortune company stopped all advertising with ‘Dada’ after Sourav Ganguly’s heart attack, this is the reason

#WATCH | “I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine, ”says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital. pic.twitter.com/BUwsz5h1FQ Also Read – Mamata Banerjee: There is a struggle in the story of CM Mamata Banerjee, never had to sell milk for food – ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021 Also Read – Mamata Banerjee: Women who have shaken leftist roots in Bengal, know the story from floor to hail

BCCI President Ganguly was to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he had expressed his wish to stay here for one more day.

West Bengal: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discharged from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. He says, “I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I’m absolutely fine. ” pic.twitter.com/snnV96LjL9 – ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

Please tell that Sourav Ganguly, the President of BCCI and former captain of the Indian cricket team, was admitted to the Woodland Hospital in Kolkata after a mild heart attack. After this, Ganguly underwent angioplasty. Explain that Ganguly was admitted to the hospital after suffering a mild heart attack where he underwent angioplasty. On Saturday, Ganguly’s report revealed a ‘triple vessel disease’ related to the heart. Three coronary arteries of his heart have blocked.

The former Indian captain was admitted to the hospital at 1 pm on Saturday, January 3, at 11 am after complaining of chest pain, heavy head and vomiting during exercise in the gym.