BCCI Relives Sourav Ganguly’s Shirtless Party At Lord’s & Additionally India’s Emphatic Win Over ENG In NatWest Trophy (Watch Video) | 🏏 LatestLY

BCCI is going down the reminiscence lane and relives Sourav Ganguly’s shirtless birthday celebration and India’s emphatic win over England within the NatWest trophy. Test Video underneath:

(SocialLY brings you all of the newest breaking information, viral traits and knowledge from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above put up is embeded without delay from the consumer’s social media account and LatestLY Workforce would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and details showing within the social media put up don’t mirror the reviews of LatestLY, additionally LatestLY does now not suppose any accountability or legal responsibility for a similar.)