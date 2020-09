Model New Music’s BDC is making a return!

It’s been introduced that the rookie group will launch their first mini album “The Intersection: Perception” on September 23 at 6 p.m. KST.

BDC is a three-member group composed of Kim Si Hun, Hong Seong Jun, and Yun Jung Hwan, who all gained followers whereas competing on “Produce X 101” final yr. They made their debut final October with “Keep in mind Me.”