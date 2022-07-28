Be careful if you are looking for work: these tips from the National Police help you avoid the most common scams

Scams are the order of the day in any type of matter. That is why the National Police has launched through its Twitter account a general notice con tips to avoid being scammed when it comes to finding a new job online.

And it is that if you have ever wanted to actively look for work, you will have felt a feeling of despair in which you accept practically everything that is put in front of you. That is why many people post job offers on company websites or specific portals that have a scam behind which many people quickly fall for.

Tips to avoid being scammed when looking for a job

That is why the National Police has given three basic tips that you must take into account when looking for work. The first of them is be careful when they ask you to make a transfer or bank details. In some cases, cybercriminals may ask for a payment to process the resume or ask for the bank account number before hiring. In this case, you should always be suspicious.

If you are looking for any #job vacanciesvery careful yes 👇 👉 They ask you for money or bank details

👉 You have to call a special rate number

👉 They offer a salary well above the usual If you meet all or any of these points, you are surely #fraud 💸 pic.twitter.com/71nt0z3DRQ — National Police (@police) July 24, 2022

The second piece of advice they offer is never a premium rate number is called. This, although it seems incredible, happens quite frequently. In these offers, in order to apply for the position, it is requested that you call a 902 or 901 number without informing the price per minute. In these cases it will not be a cheap call, and the scammers will finally get a good part of the money while they are making you dizzy with a supposed job offer.

The third piece of advice they give is look at the salary offered. This is the big lure they use to hook their victims with conditions that seem surreal. The most common is the salary that in these cases specifies figures much higher than normal for the position you are going to apply for. In these cases, you should always be realistic and know the salary range that corresponds to what you are looking for.

It is for all this that if these three situations are met, the National Police establishes that you will be facing a trick offer and that it can be found anywhere. From famous platforms such as Infojobs to social networks, as there are mostly no verification systems.