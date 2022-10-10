Be careful when buying concert tickets: we pay much more than their real price without seeming resale, and Viagogo is to blame

The resale of concert tickets or performances in general has been established in our daily lives for a long time. The magnitude of this practice is such that an economy has been built around it that intends to sell tickets at a higher price, and they are achieving it thanks to platforms like Viagogo that will now end up in court.

This page that we have commented on has as its mission buy concert tickets in bulk and then sell them through your own store at exorbitant prices. This is a big problem for artists who obviously see their fans getting ripped off, and it also makes attendees get the wrong idea of ​​the ticket price.

Google benefits the positioning of resale websites

Taking a look at Twitter, there is a lot of precedent from several years ago of complaints about these websites that are completely abusive. The problem in this case is that a resale website like Viagogo has a better SEO and therefore a better positioning on the internet. In this way, users who are looking for tickets for their favorite concert will see this website as the first result and not the official one, where the ticket is purchased at a fair price.

This is something that can be clearly seen in the following images, where Viagogo appears as the first result in concerts as important as that of Kanka or Dani Martín. This is also added to the fact that they have paid for an advertising campaign to be able to attract more people who are looking for tickets and they keep this first result.



Ticket search results for the Kanka concert.



Positioning in Google of Viagogo with the search for tickets for the Dani Martín concert.

In this way any user who does not have enough knowledge about the official platforms, going to buy a resold ticket without knowing it, since it is assumed that the first result is always the best and the most reliable. This is a serious problem precisely because Google is benefiting these fraudulent websites, leaving them above other websites such as Ticketmaster, which is official.

In these cases, the situation has arisen that, for example, Although there are official tickets at 30 euros on Ticketmaster, people are buying them on Viagogo for 60 euros by being victims of this superior positioning. This makes it necessary to take measures, above all, to raise awareness so that attendees always purchase tickets on legal platforms.

A German heavy metal group, Rammstein, has been fighting Viagogo since 2018, but now they have wanted to get serious by going to court to put an end to this practice. Likewise, they have also established that all tickets are nominative, that is, that in the case of their concert in Madrid they are linked to a DNI that will appear on the ticket to precisely avoid this resale policy.

People!

Be careful with a platform called Viagogo 🚫, they are selling supposed tickets at stratospheric prices and IT’S A SCAM!!

Please 🙏🏻, take a good look and buy tickets only on the platforms that we share on the web or on our Networks — El Kanka (@El_Kanka) January 24, 2018

The best advice to follow in this case is only buy on those websites that are official such as Ticketmaster, or any other that the artists themselves announce with their concert.