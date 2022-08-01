Be careful with the apps you see advertised on Facebook: many are malware that will infect your Android with advertising

Last week we echoed the many applications that had passed the security control of the Play Store despite being infected with malware for end up installed on millions of devices. Although, in order to spread like wildfire, these applications had to be advertised somewhere, and the system to do so was through Facebook.

Every day you can find different ads on the social network that are really varied. From a new mobile that has come out on the market, to the page of an application that promise to leave your mobile completely clean if you end up installing it on your Android. But the reality is that this application is not going to clean your device, and it is going to hide itself by changing its icon to that of another application familiar to you.

Advertise on Facebook to end up on millions of infected devices

As can be seen in the sweep report made public by McAfee, users trust these apps because they are in a Facebook ad. That is why they imagine that it is a trustworthy application, since they trust the filters that Facebook can apply to its advertisers, although the reality is that anyone can easily place an ad.





This trust has led to many adware applications that have been downloaded even more than a million times. This makes you think about the little knowledge that may exist about the trust placed in an application and how all permissions are granted without stopping to think about whether the developer is trustworthy or viewing the ratings. These apps include the following:

Junk Cleaner, cn.junk.clean.plp, 1M+ descargas.

EasyCleaner, com.easy.clean.ipz, 100K+ descargas.

Power Doctor, com.power.doctor.mnb, 500K+ descargas.

Super Clean, com.super.clean.zaz, 500K+ descargas.

Full Clean -Clean Cache, org.stemp.fll.clean, 1M+ descargas.

Fingertip Cleaner, com.fingertip.clean.cvb, 500K+ descargas.

Quick Cleaner, org.qck.cle.oyo, 1M+ descargas.

Keep Clean, org.clean.sys.lunch, 1M+ descargas.

Windy Clean, in.phone.clean.www, 500K+ descargas.

Carpet Clean, og.crp.cln.zda, 100K+ descargas.

Cool Clean, syn.clean.cool.zbc, 500K+ descargas.

Strong Clean, in.memory.sys.clean, 500K+ descargas.

Meteor Clean, org.ssl.wind.clean, 100K+ descargas.

As you can see, device optimizers They are really popular applications among users in order to speed up their device. That is why hackers try to access this way with fraudulent applications that are being found on the device of many users.

From McAfee they have been able to thoroughly investigate this type of adware, determining that can be executed individually without user action, which will start receiving ads that appear legitimate. In addition, as we have mentioned before, it will try to prevent it from being eliminated in any way by changing both its name and icon to pass itself off as system configuration.