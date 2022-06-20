Be careful with your Google Chrome extensions, they may be spying on you: this is how you can check it

It is a reality that in the network there is a real business with the information of each one of us. Every time a web page is accessed, numerous data are collected such as installed Windows applications, screen resolution, hardware and also personal tastes. All of this information in combination can be used to create a digital fingerprint or hash. To do this, you can make use of Google Chrome extensions, as a researcher recently discovered.

Currently there will be many people who have several extensions installed on their browser. It is true that they provide many functions that are not found natively, such as translators, spell checkers or even SEO analysis tools. But now, it has been seen that the developers of these plugins may end up including ways to track us easily with the generation of the fingerprint.

13 GOOGLE CHROME TRICKS you probably didn’t know about

Beware of installed Chrome extensions

The developer z0cc has been responsible for directing this interesting investigation, which has yielded very curious data. Specific, has analyzed more than 1170 extensions that are found in the Chrome Store (and that extends to all Chromium browsers such as Edge), revealing that many have the necessary resources to track you.

With the aim of providing accessibility to any user, it has created a web page that you can access from your browser and that will analyze the extensions you have installed. In this case, any extension that appears in the web list with a green background it will mean that it has the necessary resources to carry out a registration of your personal information. In the event that it does not appear, initially it can be considered as a trusted and secure extension.





And there are many surprises that can be found in this case, finding widely used extensions in this list such as uBlock, LastPass, Adobe Acrobat, Honey, Grammarly, Rakuten, and ColorZilla. Although the developer emphasizes in his research that for a result it is necessary to have several extensions from this list installed at the same time so that a quality fingerprint is generated. Specifically, it is stated that having 3 extensions installed meeting this condition makes a unique fingerprint for a user.

For those people who are concerned about their privacy, you should know that this is quite a difficult thing to avoid or block. The only possible solution is not have any extension in the browser, although this sacrifices many of the functions that are counted on. But you can also choose to scan your browser with this developer’s website to avoid installing more than 3 compromised or unsafe extensions.

Via | bleeping computer