Be For Films Sells ‘Azor,’ Andrés Fontana’s Berlin Encounters Title

Following on an preliminary sale to MUBI for U.S., U.Ok, Italy, Turkey and India, Brussels-based gross sales company Be For Films has clinched its first tranche of gross sales to worldwide distributors on Berlinale Encounters title “Azor,” the primary function from Swiss expertise to trace Andreas Fontana.

In new gross sales, Pamela Leu at Be For Films, a part of the pan-European Playtime Group, has closed Spain (Vitrine Filmes), Portugal (Legendmain Filmes), Greece (Cinobo), CIS (Capella Movie), China (Huanxi Media Group), Brazil (Vitrine Filmes) and, simply this week, Switzerland (Xenix Filmdistribution).

The information offers imply that “Azor” has offered extra of much less half of the 15 main territories on this planet.

“Azor” is produced by Eugenia Mumenthaler and David Epiney from Alina Movie and co-produced by France’s Native Films, Argentina’s Ruda Cine and Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

The offers additionally present “Azor” shaping up as one of many standout Swiss titles of the yr they usually mark one other current triumph for Switzerland-based Alina Movie. The corporate co-produced Luis López Carrasco’s “El año del descubrimiento,” an exposé of the financial draw back to Spain in 1992, which gained finest documentary at this month’s Spanish Academy Goya Awards.

Set in Buenos Aires in 1980, as Argentina’s brutal army Junta tightens its grip on energy, “Azor” charts a Swiss household financial institution’s collusion with large illicit capital flight from the nation. It additionally asks if, in a battle to develop enterprise, Switzerland’s most venerable banking establishments may have gone additional, trying to guard the pursuits of the Junta’s and its most murderous covert operations.

These questions are wrapped in a suspense-thriller following Yvan De Weil (Fabrizio Rongione), a accomplice at Keys, Lamar and De Weil, a discreet, 200-year-old non-public financial institution in Geneva, whose shoppers soak up among the richest households in Argentina. Written by Fontana, with Mariano Llinás, a mentor to a brand new technology of Argentine cineastes comparable to Santiago Mitre, “Azor” tracks De Weil as he arrives in Buenos Aires along with his spouse Inés (Stéphanie Cléau) to shore up his financial institution’s consumer relations after René Keys, his reportedly flamboyant and much more personable Buenos Aires-based accomplice, disappears off the face of the earth.

De Weil is kind of ready to be a part of the financial institution’s “transport” system of ferrying large luggage of banknotes from Argentina for safekeeping at his financial institution as his shoppers are hit by the nation’s seemingly countless inflation.

However he will get into Buenos Aires as his shoppers are reeling from shock as previous cash proves not sufficient to guard members of the extremely wealthy from being seized and murdered by the ruling army authorities. There are rumors too that Keys was knocking round with individuals whom a buddy of De Weil’s describes as “veritable beasts”: Members of the Junta.

A personality research of the moral and even sartorial compromises which a person accepts to guard his personal pursuits and people of his household, “Azor’s” gross sales roll off upbeat evaluations at Berlin.

“The very first thing one notices about ‘Azor’ is how actual it feels: the entitlement, the encyclopedic information of ‘good’ households, the multilingual fluency, the bonhomie of energy,” Jay Weissberg write in a Selection overview.

“Just like the clever performances — each Rongione and Cléau are standouts — and the terrific artwork course, the movie’s design reinforces an beautiful, levelheaded decorum about to be smashed by a chillingly merciless monster,” he concludes.

Extra gross sales beckon.