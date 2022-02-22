Be the first to play Elden Ring: date and time to download and start playing on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Bandai Namco has shared a global map with this data from FromSoftware’s new game.

Updated February 22, 2022

It’s no joke: there are officially three days left Elden Ring. The new game of FromSoftware It is one of the most anticipated of this 2022, and it will complete a month of February absolutely full of great releases. We already know some useful aspects of this such as its requirements on PC, but the title is also released on PlayStation and Xbox.

For all players concerned about gaining access to the Elden Ring as soon as possible, Bandai Namco has shared a map to know the global dates and times that we will have to take into account for two things: first, pre-download the game if we have purchased it digitally; and second, what time can we start playing? At a minimum, the download will be able to start 48 hours before of the official premiere, but we leave you below the detailed data so you do not miss anything.

Time and date to download Elden Ring

PC

Spain: February 23 from 00:00 CET



Mexico: February 22 from 17:00 CT



PS4 and PS5

Spain: February 23 from 00:00 CET



Mexico: February 22 from 23:00 CT



Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S

Spain: Already available



Mexico: Now available



Time and date to play Elden Ring

PC

Spain: February 25 from 00:00 CET



Mexico: February 24 from 17:00 CT



PS4 and PS5

Spain: February 25 from 00:00 CET



Mexico: February 24 from 23:00 CT



Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S

Spain: February 25 from 00:00 CET



Mexico: February 24 from 23:00 CT



To arrive as protected as possible at launch, the developer itself has warned of the spoilers that are running around the net, so we encourage you not to dig too much on social networks or forums if you don’t want to ruin the experience. If what you want is to have more information when starting your adventure, we have left you a special with the 10 Elden Ring classes so that you can choose for yourself what type of character you want to face the challenge with.

