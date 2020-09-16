Be vigilant with fake notes! RBI told- 2000 note is real or fake, identify like this ….

Reserve Bank of India: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released data related to some fake currency from the last four years, 2016 to 2019. These figures tell when and where how many fake currency (Fake Indian Currency) have been caught. In India, Pakistan is sending fake notes of 2000, 500 and 200 rupees. Also Read – RBI said – Economy will gradually pick up pace, important steps will be taken

The special thing is that Gujarat is at number one in the recovery of 2000, 500 and 200 notes of these three types. Fake notes worth more than Rs 12 crore have been caught in Gujarat. 10 crore in West Bengal and 50 lakh rupees in Punjab. It is also disturbing that the traders of fake currency have spread their feet in UP also.

To beware of this, RBI has given information about some features to identify these fake notes, so that you will be able to identify genuine and fake notes. If you keep these features in mind, then you will not get caught in the fraud of fake notes.

Know how the notes will be real or fake….

First of all, look carefully at the features present in 2000 rupees, it has a latent image of 2000 numbers.

Second, it will have 2000 numbers written in Devanagari and in the middle is a picture of Mahatma Gandhi.

Third, the original note will have India and India written in micro letter.

– The identity of the real note is that it will have India, RBI and 2000 written on the thread in the front side.

In addition, when tilting the original note aside, the color of the thread will change from green to blue.

On the right side, the 2000 mark below is written in ink changing from green to blue on the right side, and on the right side is the Asoka pillar sign.

Apart from this, the year of printing of the note on the left side on the reverse side of 500 note. On the reverse side, the logo of Swachh Bharat and the slogan of Mangalyaan on the reverse side. Also, 500 notes will be written in Devanagari on the reverse side of the note.

On the right side of Mahatma Gandhi’s photo, the Guarantee Clause with the Governor’s signature, the Promise Clause remains the RBI symbol.