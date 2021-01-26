Beach House Pictures Targets Japan, China Expansion

Singapore-based TV manufacturing agency, Beach House Pictures is increasing its Asian manufacturing capability. It has acquired a majority stake in Japanese producer Vesuvius Pictures and appointed Felix Feng as GM in China.

Based in 2012, Vesuvius focuses on premium authentic factual, factual leisure, actuality and scripted programming. Its credit embrace: an episode of Alex Gibney’s “Soiled Cash” for Netflix; an episode of “Earn a Residing,” an interactive internet documentary collection produced for ARTE and VPRO; and a feature-length documentary movie, “Samurai and Idiots – The Olympus Affair.”

Deal phrases for the acquisition weren’t disclosed, although Blue Ant mentioned that Vesuvius co-founders Yamamoto Hyoe and Deborah Barillas will retain a minority stake and keep on as inventive director and MD, respectively.

Feng is anticipated to develop Beach House’s broadcast, branded and digital content material for Chinese language audiences. Like Yamamoto and Barillas, he reviews to Beach House Pictures’ MD Jocelyn Little, and Donovan Chan, its inventive director.

Feng was most lately a senior producer at Chinese language streamer Youku. Earlier than that he was director of enterprise improvement at Discovery Channels China and senior producer for NHNZ China. His credit embrace: “Eddie Peng Journey to Save Sea Turtles,” for Youku, WildAid; and Amazon Prime; “Celebration Nation,” for Tencent and Nationwide Geographic; and “China from Above,” for Nationwide Geographic and NDR. Final 12 months, Beach House appointed a enterprise director in China.

Beach House is a part of the Blue Ant Studios manufacturing group, and focuses on factual and unscripted programming for worldwide streamers and cable networks. Its credit embrace “Ed Stafford: First Man Out,” “Wild Metropolis,” “Masterchef Singapore,” “Raffles: Remaking an Icon,” and “China From Above.” Factual and common leisure arm Beach House Leisure was beforehand liable for “File Rides” and “Cesar’s Recruit.” The corporate’s 2019 transfer into scripted manufacturing kicked off with acquisition of the rights to Asian properties together with Nineteen Seventies motion heroine “Cleopatra Wong” and best-selling children horror fiction guide collection “Mr. Midnight.”