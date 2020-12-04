Entertainment

Beant Singh Case: SC questioned the delay in the proposal for forgiveness of Rajoana’s death sentence from the Center

December 4, 2020
Former Punjab CM Beant Singh assassination case: The Supreme Court has questioned the delay in sending a motion to the President to waive the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, the former Punjab Chief Minister, in the murder case of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Beant Singh. Also Read – Farmers protest: Literature also returned awards in support of farmers

The Supreme Court asked the Central Government to inform when it is sending a pardon petition for forgiveness of the sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana Balwant Singh Rajoana to the President. Please tell that Rajoana was sentenced to death in 2007 in the murder of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

