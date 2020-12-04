Beant Singh Case: SC questioned the delay in the proposal for forgiveness of Rajoana’s death sentence from the Center

Former Punjab CM Beant Singh assassination case: The Supreme Court has questioned the delay in sending a motion to the President to waive the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, the former Punjab Chief Minister, in the murder case of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Beant Singh. Also Read – Farmers protest: Literature also returned awards in support of farmers

