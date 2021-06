Beast is a Tamil language film. The film unlock date is 14 December 2021. It contains Pooja Hegde, Vijay within the solid.

The plot revolves across the lifetime of a gangster. Issues take a flip as he alters the face of the town. Will his efforts lend a hand or smash blameless lives?

Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Style: Mystery, Drama, Motion

Language: Tamil

Unlock Date: 14 December 2021