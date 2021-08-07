Beast Film (Thalapathy Vijay 65): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Teaser | Unencumber Date

Beast is an upcoming and essentially the most expected Tamil film starring Thalapathy Vijay within the lead position. Directed via Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie used to be bankrolled via Kalanithi Maran beneath the Solar Footage banner. The tune for the movie used to be composed via Anirudh Ravichander. It’s the sixty fifth film for Actor Vijay (Thalapthy 65). The Film’s first glance used to be launched via complete forged and group individuals lately (21/6/2021) on Twitter. Director Selvaraghavan performs an antagonist position within the movie. It’s the first collaboration of Vijay and Selvaraghavan.
|Director
|Nelson Dilipkumar
|Manufacturer
|Kalanithi Maran
|On-line Streaming OTT Platform
|But to be up to date
|Style
|Motion Drama
|Tale
|Nelson Dilipkumar
|Starring
|Vijay
|Tune
|Anirudh Ravichander
|Cinematographer
|Vijay Karthi Kannan
|Editor
|Nirmal
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Solar Footage
|Unencumber date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
Beast Film Forged
This is major forged checklist of upcoming Tamil film Rubam,
- Vijay
- Pooja Hegde
- Aparna Das
- Yogi Babu
- Shine Tom Chacko
- VTV Ganesh
- Lilliput Faruqui
- Redin Kingselly
- Selvaraghavan
Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast First Glance Poster
Beast Trailer
The trailer video of Vijay’s Beast film shall be up to date quickly.
Beast Tamil Film First Glance
This is the primary glance poster of Beast movie,
Poster 2
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.