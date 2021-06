Beast is an upcoming and probably the most expected Tamil film starring Thalapathy Vijay within the lead function. Directed through Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie used to be bankrolled through Kalanithi Maran beneath the Solar Footage banner. The song for the movie used to be composed through Anirudh Ravichander. It’s the sixty fifth film for Actor Vijay (Thalapthy 65). The Film’s first glance used to be launched through entire forged and group member as of late (21/6/2021) on Twitter.