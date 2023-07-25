Beastars Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When Netflix acquired the first season of the Studio Orange-produced anime Beastars in March 2020, it made a big impression on anime lovers.

The program became an instant popularity with viewers all around the world because to the tale of the huge blue wolf Legoshi and the difficulties of living in a world full of transformed creatures.

However, Beastars season two came to an end in March 2021, and since then, fans have been eagerly expecting the third and last instalment of the tale.

The anime’s second season completely stunned everyone with its jaw-dropping revelation of the murderer of Tem, and the artistically gorgeous animation increased the quirkiness of the show’s main plot tenfold.

When the second season’s 12-episode run came to an end in March 2021, it seemed that the anime was going to come to an end. However, Netflix has since officially confirmed that a third season is very certainly in the works.

However, as one door shuts, another door opens, and fans across the globe are now anxious to discover what the future holds for Legoshi & the cohort at Cherryton Academy.

Beastars Season 3 Release Date

Since its premiere in 2019, the popular anime series Beastars has drawn in a sizable fan base. The third season is greatly anticipated by fans, but no confirmed release date has been made public.

According to certain rumours, it could debut in late 2023 or early 2024, mirroring the January release schedule of the previous seasons.

Despite the pandemic’s effects on production, the crew is dedicated to providing high-quality material. The new season is greatly anticipated by the public, and an announcement will come soon.

Beastars Season 3 Cast

Beastars’ first season’s voice cast members include Chikahiro Kobayashi, who performs the voice of Legoshi, Yuki Ono, who plays Louis, and Sayaka Senbongi, who performs the voice of Haru.

There are several other actors who play the supporting roles, including Atsumi Tanezaki as Juno, Junya Enoki as Jack, Akio Ohtsuka as Gouhin, Takeo Otsuka as Collot, Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Voss, Fukushi Ochiai as Sanou, Yuma Uchida as Miguno, Nato Kobayashi as Durham, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kai.

Yuki Kaji joined the Beastars cast in the second season to provide Pina’s voice. Beasts season 2 will have the remaining original cast members in their roles.

Beastars Season 3 Plot

In the world of Beastars, there are tensions and fights between carnivores and herbivores, yet they do cohabit.

The plot centres on Legoshi, a quiet and kind grey wolf who attends Cherryton Academy, a prominent school for herbivores and carnivores, and who struggles to fit in with his predatory inclinations.

A student is killed at Cherryton, shocking the whole student population. The murder causes tensions to rise between herbivores and carnivores, which eventually leads to bloodshed.

As he makes his way through a hostile and deadly environment, Legoshi is dragged into the inquiry and is forced to face his own issues as a result.

As the plot develops, Legoshi gets increasingly immersed in the intricate and often perilous world of the school, developing bonds with other pupils and learning secrets that upend his worldview.

As he attempts to understand who he is and where he fits in the world, his connections with other characters, especially a shy dwarf rabbit called Haru and a flamboyant red deer named Louis, get more difficult.

In-depth issues like identity, prejudice, and the difficulty to fit in in a divided community are all explored by Beastars during the course of the series.

Drama, romance, & action are used to tell the tale, which is brought to life by gorgeous animation and well-rounded characters.

For its original plot and compelling characters, the program has received recognition and grown to be a favourite among lovers of anime and manga.

While the plotline for Beastars Season 3 has not yet been officially revealed, it is anticipated to pick up where the following season left off.

Legoshi’s trip through the underworld will likely be followed in the narrative, which will also examine the complicated interaction between predators and herbivores. Additionally, new personalities and topics are anticipated to be explored this season.

The third season is expected to focus on the “Meteor Festival” arc of the manga, which has a grim turn of events of the main protagonists.

In the arc, the conflict between predators and herbivores becomes more dramatic, which causes the Meteor Festival’s events to take an unexpected turn.

Legoshi, Louis, and Haru’s personalities will likely be examined, as well as their relationships in the aftermath of the festival.