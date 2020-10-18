Beastie Boys License Song for an Ad for First Time, for Biden Campaign

The Beastie Boys had by no means earlier than licensed any of their songs for an commercial, however that business blackout got here to an finish throughout Sunday’s Steelers/Browns sport, when the sounds of “Sabotage” accompanied a spot for the Joe Biden presidential marketing campaign.

It wasn’t simply any marketing campaign spot, however one which focuses on how the COVID-19 shutdowns have decimated the reside music trade. The advert focuses on a membership in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Blind Pig, that continues to be shuttered this yr after a 50-year run as a pillar of the group, which the proprietor blames on what he considers Donald Trump’s shortsighted response to the coronavirus disaster.

A Biden marketing campaign spokesperson mentioned the Beastie Boys, who had “by no means licensed music for an advert till now,” agreed to using “Sabotage” within the spot “due to the significance of the election.

“In all places I am going, individuals have a narrative concerning the Blind Pig,” Joe Malcoun, co-owner of the Blind Pig, says within the business. “The Blind Pig has been a kind of golf equipment that entice artists from all genres. For 50 years, the Blind Pig has been open and crowded, however proper now, it’s an empty room. That is the fact of Trump’s Covid response. We don’t understand how for much longer we are able to survive with none income. A number of eating places and bars which have been mainstays for years is not going to make it by way of this. This is Donald Trump’s economic system: There isn’t any plan and also you don’t know the way to go ahead. It makes me so offended. My solely hope for my household and for this enterprise and my group is that Joe Biden wins this election.”

The Blind Pig started as a blues membership within the early ’70s however went on to develop into an all-genre nightspot that hosted big-name teams like Nirvana and Soundgarden on the best way up.

The Michigan-set advert arrived on nationwide TV screens the day after Donald Trump held a rally within the swing state and two days after Biden made his personal marketing campaign cease there.

The Beastie Boys’ basic kicks in about 40 seconds into the 60-second marketing campaign spot, permitting the climactic look of Biden and working mate Kamala Harris in masks to virtually seem as if it have been proper out of a classic Spike Jonez video.