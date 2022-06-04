beastly performance at 1440p, now at a minimum price in PcComponentes

How little is left for the new generation of graphics cards to arrive. Although with the precedents of the RTX 3000 family, the hype of the community is much more content, how could it be otherwise. Nevertheless, this is the best moment in memory to get hold of one of these 3000 series graphics cardsas their prices continue to drop week after week and are (finally) close to what they should have cost in the first place.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle OC 8G (Rev. 2.0) NVIDIA 8GB GDDR6(NOT VALID for MINING)

This RTX 3070 is a great example of this, now that it is on sale at PcComponentes: with a price that has been around 900 euros months ago, right now we can take it home for only 649.89 euros in that store. Offer that makes it reach its historical minimum in PcComponentes and, now yes, it is quite attractive if we take into account its bestial performance.





The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 is one of the most coveted graphics cards today, since it allows us to squeeze all kinds of titles in ultra quality and high frame rates per second at high resolutions, such as 1440p and 4K. In addition, it allows you to take advantage of ray tracing and DLSS in all its splendor and its 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory means that we have a GPU for a long time.

This particular model is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle OC Rev 2.0, a great assembly from this well-known manufacturer of gaming devices, which has three fans with which to keep temperatures at bay during long hours of play. Especially now that summer is just around the corner. To connect it to our source we will need two cables, one with eight and the other with six pins, it has backplate and offers two HDMI ports and two other DisplayPort.