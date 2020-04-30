Beat the Chasers’ contestant stumped by hilarious question

ITV’s Beat the Chasers has been inflicting fairly the stir. Deemed “The X Issue for quizzers,” The Chase spin-off pits members of the viewers chosen at random in opposition to 5 knowledgeable quizzers.

Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace have confronted off in opposition to a string of contestants since the present launched on Monday 27th April.

Every contestant is picked at random from the viewers, and prize cash is decided by what number of of the veteran quizzers they wish to tackle at one time.

Beat the Chasers continues tonight (30th April), with Physician Who’s Bradley Walsh welcoming a recent batch of hopefuls to attempt their luck in opposition to the quizzers.

Issues take an surprising flip, nevertheless, when a question involving a “love sausage” sends Walsh and the viewers into hysterics.

Sadly, we’ll have to attend till tonight to search out out what the appropriate reply is, as the clip ends earlier than the contestant has an opportunity to make her alternative.

Beat The Chasers airs tonight at 9pm on ITV. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV Information.