Beat the Chasers: Retired teacher reveals secret to her big win

Retired teacher Jean Banford had the complete nation on the fringe of their seats as her basic information gained her an unbelievable £100,000 in the final Beat the Chasers of the sequence.

It was a gutsy efficiency as Jean made the courageous alternative to play all 5 Chasers. She clinched the large money prize with just one second left on the clock, leaving us screaming at the telly.

Now Jean, who plans to spend the cash on holidays as quickly as we’re allowed to journey once more, has revealed how she ready for the present and managed to beat 5 of the nation’s prime quizzers.

“I had The Chase e-book that my husband had purchased me for Christmas the yr or so earlier than,” she reveals. “Each day I went by it for an hour, simply to get my mind into considering rapidly. I attempted to take a look at issues like latest albums which were launched, however that simply went over my head. The most effective recommendation I used to be given was simply to concentrate on Bradley – not to take a look at the clock or the Chasers. I had no concept I’d gained – when the ticker tape got here down I used to be like a startled rabbit.”

Jean additionally had a sport plan: she knew that no matter occurred in the previous rounds she would tackle all 5 Chasers in the remaining. “That was my intention, it was all or nothing for me. I’m by no means going to be on it once more – so it was go for broke!”

The win is particularly candy as Jean has all the time been a big fan of The Chase, the daytime sequence that Beat the Chasers relies on. “I watch all of it the time and I used to be satisfied to bits to meet Bradley Walsh, he was precisely as I believed he can be, actually pretty with a little bit of banter,” she says. “The Chaser I actually needed to beat was The Beast. After I watch the present and he comes out I all the time suppose the contestants are doomed!

“I used to be a bit nervous however I used to be there for the expertise. I’m at the moment in my life the place experiences rely for lots and I simply needed to see what it could be like. Even once I did the present, I believe that’s what gave me the confidence to do what I did in taking over all 5 Chasers. It was simply the problem of it and questioning if I may presumably do it. I by no means dreamt that I’d!”

