Beatles ‘Yellow Submarine’ Sing-a-Long Movie Free Streaming on YouTube – Variety

YouTube Music will host The Beatles’ animated “Yellow Submarine” movie singalong in a particular live-streaming occasion, out there free worldwide.

The occasion will happen this Saturday, April 25, at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. BST through YouTube Premieres on The Beatles’ YouTube channel (out there at this hyperlink). The restored movie’s singalong model consists of lyrics on the backside of the display screen for viewers to comply with alongside.

Ringo Starr introduced the “Yellow Submarine” live-stream in a tweet on The Beatles’ official Twitter account.

“For these of you lacking singing collectively, I’ve excellent news,” Starr stated. The April 25 “Yellow Submarine” film singalong on YouTube is “for teenagers and children at coronary heart. Peace and love. I do know I’ll be there; I hope you’ll too.”

The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” singalong version was launched in theaters in 2018 to rejoice the movie’s 50th anniversary — and it hasn’t been out there anyplace since. The psychedelic musical animated film consists of a few of Fab 4’s best-known songs, together with “Eleanor Rigby,” “Once I’m Sixty-4,” “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” “All You Want Is Love,” and “It’s All Too A lot.”

The “Yellow Submarine” film is directed by George Dunning, written by Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn and Erich Segal, with artwork path by Heinz Edelmann and extra rating composed by George Martin.

The film is about an unearthly paradise referred to as Pepperland, situated 80,000 leagues below the ocean — a spot the place magnificence, happiness, and music reign supreme. However the peaceable concord is shattered when the Blue Meanies invade with their military of storm bloopers, apple bonkers, snapping turtle turks, and the menacing flying glove in an try to cease the music and drain Pepperland of all coloration and hope. The Beatles come to the rescue, teaming up with Younger Fred and the Nowhere Man and journey throughout seven seas to free Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Membership Band, make peace with the Meanies, and restore music, coloration, and like to the world.