Beautiful Female Stars With Captivating Visuals Who Hail From Daegu

As certainly one of South Korea’s largest cities, Daegu is legendary for producing high-quality apples and for carrying Korea’s textile business. On prime of that, phrase on the road is that many lovely ladies hail from town of Daegu, and there are a handful of feminine celebrities who show the sentiment proper.

Listed here are 10 beautiful feminine stars from Daegu with unforgettable visuals!

Pink Velvet’s Irene

Pink Velvet’s chief was well-known for her fairly seems to be even whereas she was rising up in Daegu. Like a real Daegu citizen, Irene is claimed to deal with sizzling climate higher than most individuals and has even confirmed off her cute Daegu accent on numerous broadcasts.

Son Ye Jin

Certainly one of Korea’s prime actresses, Son Ye Jin lived in Daegu throughout her college years and even graduated from highschool within the metropolis. She was later scouted by an leisure company CEO for her attractive seems to be, which have remained the identical even after 20 years.

Watch Son Ye Jin in her movie “Be With You” beneath!

Track Hye Kyo

One other certainly one of Korea’s prime actresses, Track Hye Kyo was born within the Dalseo District of Daegu and received a college uniform mannequin contest again when she was a scholar.

Begin watching Track Hye Kyo in “Encounter” beneath!

Min Hyo Rin

With her doll-like visuals, Min Hyo Rin has caught the eye of many individuals all through her profession as each a singer and actress. Even her nostril is deemed so excellent that they are saying there isn’t a single Korean who can’t determine it!

Watch Min Hyo Rin in “Sunny” beneath!

MOMOLAND’s Nancy

Though she largely grew up in the USA, Nancy was born in Daegu to an American father and a Korean mom.

Moon Chae Gained

Moon Chae Gained is one other star from Daegu whose concurrently pure and cute picture didn’t go unnoticed all through her childhood.

Watch Moon Chae Gained in “Mama Fairy and the Woodcutter” beneath!

Woman’s Day’s Sojin

Woman’s Day’s chief additionally hails from Daegu, and he or she as soon as adorably confirmed off her Daegu accent on JTBC’s “Crime Scene 3.”

Watch Sojin in “Range League” beneath!

WJSN’s Bona

Bona can be from the Dalseo District of Daegu, and her dialect got here in helpful when she starred in “Ladies’ Era 1979.”

Take a look at “Ladies’ Era 1979” beneath!

APRIL’s Yena

Earlier than transferring to Seoul to start her trainee interval and transferring colleges, APRIL’s Yena spent the vast majority of her childhood within the metropolis of Daegu.

Kim Hee Solar

This Daegu-born actress started gaining recognition for her magnificence when she was in center college, successful the Honest Face Magnificence Contest in 1992 and kicking off her modeling profession. The yr after, she appeared in a business that finally led to her appearing debut just a few months later.

Watch Kim Hee Solar in “Room No. 9” beneath!

Are any of your different favourite feminine celebs from Daegu? Tell us within the feedback!

