Beauty And The Beast Is Getting A TV Show On Disney+, But Not How We Expected

We already knew that Disney+ was making nice use of the various a whole lot of characters and properties on the firm’s disposal with reboots like The Mighty Geese, and sequence like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Marvel reveals similar to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. And, these behind the streamer do not plan to cease any time quickly, as we’re now listening to {that a} new sequence primarily based on the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast is coming…But, it may characteristic Gaston and LeFou.
In keeping with The Hollywood Reporter, the brand new, restricted sequence might be a prequel that serves as an origin story for Gaston and his bumbling sidekick LeFou. As with these Marvel sequence that includes characters from the MCU, the present will characteristic Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles from Beauty and the Beast. Even higher? The six episodes might be “a musical occasion,” with composer Alan Menken at present in talks to return to the fold, as properly. Appears like this untitled prequel simply acquired actual!
Whereas the brand new present (which I actually hope they name GasFou) continues to be within the very early stage of growth, it is being stated to happen properly earlier than what followers noticed in Beauty and the Beast, whereas additionally increasing the world seen in that movie. I really need this to imply that, because the villainous Gaston and LeFou journey round through the daybreak of their working relationship, that they arrive throughout different individuals who’ve been cursed to stay as inanimate objects or unusual animals, however one thing tells me I’ll find yourself being manner off about that.
We do know, nevertheless, that no different stars from the movie, like Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, are set to look proper now. Reviews are saying, although, that it isn’t out of the query that we might see some visitor spots as soon as the sequence is definitely up and working.
GasFou (bear in mind, not the true title) is coming to us from As soon as Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, in addition to Josh Gad and Luke Evans. All 4 will government produce the upcoming sequence, whereas Gad, Horowitz and Kitsis will all function showrunners and write the present. Horowitz and Kitsis handled plenty of well-known Disney characters from widespread motion pictures on OUAT, together with a quick run exploring Belle and the Beast throughout that present’s seven seasons on the air.
Apparently, GasFou (I swear, I like this pretend title extra each time I sort it) took place due to the time that Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz spent just lately working with Josh Gad on the, now scrapped, comedy sequence, Muppets Dwell One other Day, which had been within the works at Disney+ for months. The three created the deliberate eight episode sequence, however started speaking a couple of Beauty and the Beast prequel as soon as all of them determined to desert the Muppets mission.
We do not know simply but when GasFou (Actually, can somebody simply make this the official title? Or, at the very least make a present a couple of kung fu murderer who will get her energy from farts and use this title? Simply placing it on the market…), I imply, the untitled Beauty and the Beast prequel might be prepared for all of our keen eyes on Disney+, however you may keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent. Within the meantime, make sure to try what’s on the small display screen proper now with our 2020 midseason information!
